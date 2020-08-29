Woman wanted in stabbing death of 41-year-old turns herself in

A suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old woman has turned herself in to police.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to a convenience store in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets following reports of a person with a knife.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

A warrant was issued for 24-year-old Olessiea Langdon on Thursday.

Police say she turned herself in on Friday night.

Langdon is facing a charge of second-degree murder.