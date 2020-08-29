Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two Canadian Forces members test positive for COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 29, 2020 1:41 pm EDT
A Canadian flag patch is shown on the shoulder of a member of the Canadian forces at CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. Canadian veterans are being forced to wait on average twice as long as promised to find out whether they qualify for financial help from the government even as the backlog of unprocessed applications for assistance continues to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Canada’s Defence Department says two members of the military who recently flew back to Canada from the Middle East have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department says the Canadian Armed Forces members were aboard a flight bringing 35 personnel from Operation IMPACT, a Middle East training mission, back to Canada.
The flight stopped overnight at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, N.L., on Aug. 24, and all the crew and passengers stayed in isolated accommodations on the base.
The department says public health directives were followed and that contact tracing is underway at the base.
It says the risk of exposure in the isolated area where the passengers stayed is low, but that some personnel are self-isolating as a precaution.
The armed forces members who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under observation and remain in isolation at CFB Trenton in Ontario.