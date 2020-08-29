Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three of the party leaders campaign in northeast New Brunswick today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 29, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. More than one week into New Brunswick's campaign, the main issue has become the post-COVID economic recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
FREDERICTON — Three of New Brunswick’s party leaders will be campaigning in the northeast of the province today as the second week of the election campaign wraps up.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Tracadie-Sheila.
Both Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers and Green Leader David Coon will be in Miramichi.
People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin heads to the southwest corner of the province to campaign in St. Stephen.
Friday was the deadline to register candidates and only the Liberals and Tories have nominated people in all 49 constituencies.
The Greens have 47 candidates.
Thirty-six people are running for the People’s Alliance, 32 are running for the NDP. There are nine Independents and four with the KISS party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.