Loading articles...

Riots in Sweden after Qur’an burning by far-right activists

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

STOCKHOLM — Far-right activists burned a Qur’an in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, sparking riots and unrest after more than 300 people gathered to protest, police said Saturday.

Rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Qur’an, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred against an ethnic group after kicking the Muslim holy book.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
Clear! #EB401 express approaching McCowan.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:21 PM
From @TRCA_Flood Some ﬂooding and ponding may occur in roadways, low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, if h…
Latest Weather
Read more