Protesters in Montreal call for police defunding, reinvestment in community
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 29, 2020 3:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
People attend a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, where they protested to defund the police with a goal to end all systemic racism within all sectors of the Canadian government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL — Protesters in Montreal marched in support of police defunding today as part of what they called a nationwide day of action.
Images from the event show a crowd of protesters marching in the rain under umbrellas and carrying signs demanding change.
The organizers, who call themselves the Coalition for BIPOC Liberation, are asking for cities to reduce their police budgets by 50 per cent.
They say the diverted funds could be used to invest in alternatives to policing such as better mental health treatment, civilian conflict resolution services, and trauma-based emergency services.
Calls to withdraw funding from police forces have multiplied in both Canada and the United States in recent months after the death of George Floyd during a police stop in Minnesota.
Organizers said protests were also scheduled to take place in Toronto, London, Montreal, Fredericton, Moncton and Halifax.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020