Police seek 1 suspect in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 7:11 am EDT

Police say a man in his 20s was found with stab wounds in a laneway near Yonge-Dundas Square. CITYNEWS/Quintin Bignell

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was stabbed near Yonge-Dundas Square.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. when a man in his 20s was stabbed in a laneway just off the popular downtown destination.

The victim was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Police say they searching for a Black male, approximately six-feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white jogging suit with an animal print on the front.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Shuter Street.

