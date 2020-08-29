Police seek 1 suspect in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was stabbed near Yonge-Dundas Square.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. when a man in his 20s was stabbed in a laneway just off the popular downtown destination.

The victim was taken to a nearby trauma centre.

Police say they searching for a Black male, approximately six-feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white jogging suit with an animal print on the front.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound on Shuter Street.