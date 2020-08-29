Loading articles...

Police officers injured, 2 arrests following rally near Eglinton and Oakwood

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say several of their officers sustained injuries following a demonstration in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue area Saturday evening.

Developing story…more to come

 

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:47 PM
The ramp from WB Hwy 9 to SB 400 closed for emergency road work.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: @680NEWStraffic @680NEWS @680NEWSweather
Latest Weather
Read more