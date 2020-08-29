Loading articles...

Ontario reports highest single-day new COVID-19 cases in over a month

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 10:55 am EDT

A healthcare worker holds vials with blood samples while performing laboratory tests which detect immunoglobulin class G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 virus Sergei Karpukhin/TASS (Photo by Sergei KarpukhinTASS via Getty Images)

Ontario recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking one of the largest increases in the daily count in over a month.

The last time the province reported this many cases in a single-day was 195 back on July 24.

After reporting fewer than 100 new cases in 12 of the first 16 days of the month, the province has seen an increasing upward trend in the numbers. Ten of the last 13 days have seen more than 100 new cases of the virus.

People 39 years of age and younger make up the majority of new cases with 83 while those 40 and older account for just 65 of the daily total.

There are now 42,083 people who have contracted the virus in Ontario with just over 90.6 per cent having recovered.

The province says 27 of its 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new increases.

According to the provincial data, Toronto reported 41 new cases followed by Peel with 32, Ottawa with 20 while Windsor-Essex recorded just 19.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the provincial total at 2,809.

The province says it processed 32,106 tests over the last 24 hour period.

Following a spike in new hospitalizations on Friday, the number of patients fell to 51. The number of patients in the ICU remained virtually unchanged while those on ventilators fell by more than half.

