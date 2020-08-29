Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

Two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were also up for grabs, and one was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 1 will grow to approximately $55 million.

The draw will also offer four Maxmillions.

The Canadian Press

