Man seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide on Yonge Street

Toronto police are investigating following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 2:20 p.m. to the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 30s to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.