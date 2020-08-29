Loading articles...

Man seriously injured after motorcycle, car collide on Yonge Street

A collision between a motorcycle and a car left a man with serious injuries on Aug. 29, 2020. (ARTHUR PRESSICK/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating following a collision between a motorcycle and a car Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 2:20 p.m. to the Yonge Street and Florence Avenue area for a report of a collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 30s to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked by the police to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

