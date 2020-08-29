Midtown residents to rally increased police presence in area near homeless shelters

Local residents will be taking to the streets in midtown Toronto Saturday night to support an increased police presence in the area, weeks after the opening of three temporary homeless shelters.

Organizers want to see changes made at the municipal government level, including the issue of drugs coming in and out of the streets addressed, curfews for the shelters and regular searches for weapons.

They also want to thank local police for their efforts in combating the recent spike.

Organizer Tammy McLean says they are concerned about an increase in incidents once school begins.

“This is not about rich people not wanting to see homeless people on the street. This is about safety for everyone including some members that are actually in the shelters,” said McLean.

The walk begins at 7:45 p.m. at Toronto police’s 53 Division.

Two duelling protests were also held earlier this month in response to the shelters.

Protesters on one side of the issue argue the sudden implementation of the city’s homeless housing strategy – which began in May and was spurred by the rapid spread of COVID-19 through the city’s shelter system – has made their community unsafe.

Residents have complained about an increase in the number of used needles lying around and an uptick in burglaries and thefts.

Police say more area residents have been calling them since the facilities opened, but said there’s no evidence at this point connecting the reported crimes with those living in the buildings.

The counter-protesters argue the residents’ disdain is misdirected at the homeless population, and they should instead focus on bolstering mental health supports and understanding their new neighbours.

The three residences house a couple of hundred people, many of them had previously been living in encampments that popped up as the pandemic took hold.