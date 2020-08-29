Markham man charged after 400 barrels of chemicals seized in fentanyl investigation

A Markham man is in custody after police allege chemicals from two Scarborough-based firms were diverted for the production of illegal drugs including fentanyl.

RCMP say 400 barrels of chemicals and lab equipment were seized from a home and at facilities used by Genaxx Pharma and Dufore Technologies.

Wister Wei Lap Lee, 38, is facing seven charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as well as the Criminal Code including selling chemical products known to be used in the production of fentanyl, possession of a product for the purpose of selling it to produce a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

“The diversion of chemicals for the illegal production of fentanyl or other illegal synthetic drugs poses a danger to our society,” RCMP Inspector Marwan Zogheib said in a release issued Saturday.

“The illegal firearms acquisition by criminals is of particular concern and it increases the propensity for violence. Our communities and our environment face the additional risks due to the illegal dumping of the hazardous waste from clandestine laboratories.”

Police say 29-year-old Sean Curtis MacDonald of Toronto was also arrested and charged with a weapons offence.