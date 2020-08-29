'Reclaim Dentonia Park' rally held in East York Saturday

A rally was held in East York Saturday afternoon to support two people that were allegedly assaulted in a community park.

“The United Against Hate — Reclaim Dentonia Park Community Art Rally,” was held in Dentonia Park, which is located in Toronto’s Crescent Town neighbourhood, near Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.

The rally was organized to draw attention to a June 25th incident where two people were allegedly assaulted by another group of people following a dispute, the organizers said in a Facebook post.

Two people suffered injuries in the incident, the organizers said.

Toronto police said in a July 6th news release that they were investigating a “multiple assaults report” in the park and that “assaults occurred between two groups of people which began with an altercation between dogs in a park.”

On July 7th, police said they had arrested and charged two Toronto men in connection to the alleged incident. A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man are both facing various assault-related charges.

One of the men appeared in court on July 8th, the other will appear in court on Sept. 29th.