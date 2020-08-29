Loading articles...

Commuter bus slams into divider at NYC bus terminal, 16 hurt

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 10:14 pm EDT

This photo provided by FDNY shows a NJ Transit bus that crashed near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. The commuter bus crashed around 9:30 a.m. on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end. (FDNY via AP)

NEW YORK — A commuter bus slammed into a divider at New York City’s main bus terminal on Saturday, injuring 16 people including one critically, the fire department said.

The New Jersey Transit bus crashed on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.

Eleven people were taken to hospitals for treatment, including one person who Ramdayal said had “severely critical” injuries. Others were treated at the scene.

The bus appeared to be leaving the terminal when it crashed, officials said. No other vehicles were involved, and the crash caused the temporary closure of all New Jersey-bound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The terminal’s operator, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is investigating the cause of the crash. Messages seeking comment were left with the Port Authority and New Jersey Transit.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:47 PM
The ramp from WB Hwy 9 to SB 400 closed for emergency road work.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: @680NEWStraffic @680NEWS @680NEWSweather
Latest Weather
Read more