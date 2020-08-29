Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 story restaurant collapses in China, killing 17 people
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 29, 2020 9:34 am EDT
Rescuers search for victims in the aftermath of the collapse of a two-story restaurant in Xiangfen county in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. More than a dozen were killed after the restaurant collapse during a gathering. (Chinatopix Via AP)
Seventeen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.
The official Xinhua News Agency said 28 other people were injured in the accident, including 21 in serious condition.
The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometres (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.
Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.
Video posted by Chine Central Television showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall.