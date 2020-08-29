Loading articles...

2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 13 people

Last Updated Aug 29, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

BEIJING — Thirteen people were killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed during a gathering Saturday morning, state media said.

State broadcaster CCTV said in a social media post that 30 other people were brought out from the rubble, including four with serious injuries. The restaurant was in Shanxi province’s Xiangfen county, about 630 kilometres (400 miles) southwest of Beijing.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of rescue workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped people in a daylong operation.

Video posted by CCTV showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall.

The Associated Press

