Yorkdale store shuts down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Foot Locker inside of Yorkdale Mall has been temporarily closed after a store employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the mall tells 680news they were notified yesterday about the positive test, and the location is closed to undergo a deep clean.

It’s unclear when the employee last worked at the location.

The mall says it will continue to offer and provide shoppers with curb side pickup whenever possible.

This is the first confirmed COVID-19 case at Yorkdale Mall.