Winning Oilers 50/50 raffle ticket worth $7M picked after weeks of delay
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 28, 2020 4:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT
Edmonton Oilers 50/50 draw reached 5.4 million dollars in it's last draw, in Edmonton, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7's record-breaking 50/50 jackpot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7’s record-breaking 50/50 raffle.
The winning number is A-37051557.
The lucky winner will take home just over $7 million — half the $14.1-million jackpot.
The draw was postponed at least twice, because more than 12,000 participants asked for their money back after an online ordering glitch sold them more tickets than they wanted.
The Oilers say the draw could take place, because those buyers have now all been refunded.
The winner has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT to claim the prize.
