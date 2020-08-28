Winning Oilers 50/50 raffle ticket worth $7M picked after weeks of delay

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7’s record-breaking 50/50 raffle.

The winning number is A-37051557.

The lucky winner will take home just over $7 million — half the $14.1-million jackpot.

The draw was postponed at least twice, because more than 12,000 participants asked for their money back after an online ordering glitch sold them more tickets than they wanted.

The Oilers say the draw could take place, because those buyers have now all been refunded.

The winner has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT to claim the prize.

The Oilers did not make it past the qualifying round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs. (CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press