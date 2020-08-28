Loading articles...

Winning Oilers 50/50 raffle ticket worth $7M picked after weeks of delay

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

Edmonton Oilers 50/50 draw reached 5.4 million dollars in it's last draw, in Edmonton, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7's record-breaking 50/50 jackpot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7’s record-breaking 50/50 raffle.

The winning number is A-37051557.

The lucky winner will take home just over $7 million — half the $14.1-million jackpot.

The draw was postponed at least twice, because more than 12,000 participants asked for their money back after an online ordering glitch sold them more tickets than they wanted.

The Oilers say the draw could take place, because those buyers have now all been refunded.

The winner has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT to claim the prize.

The Oilers did not make it past the qualifying round of the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs. (CTV Edmonton)

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB 401 west of Mavis - left lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA issued a Flood Outlook as Environment Canada forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms with total 20mm - 30mm of rainfall…
Latest Weather
Read more