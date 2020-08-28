Loading articles...

WestJet says travelers could be banned for a year if they fail to wear a mask

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 8:57 am EDT

Air passenger Karen Kabiri is shown at Pierre Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Monday, June 29, 2020. One day before Canada's two largest airlines end so-called seat distancing, travellers have mixed feelings about stepping on board an aircraft in the age of COVID-19. Starting on Canada Day, Air Canada and WestJet will resume the sale of adjacent seats, which they had largely blocked to help prevent viral spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Reynolds

The airline says there is the potential for denied travel and a one-year travel ban for those who fail to comply with the airlines’ mask regulation.

WestJet also says travelers must offer contact information – calling it mandatory – in order to help with contact tracing in the case of infected individuals on board.

The airline says this applies to the whole group – WestJet, WestJet encore, WestJet link and swoop.

WestJet says passengers who refuse to wear a mask will be managed through a three-step process:

  1. Passengers will first be asked to put the mask on in a discussion with cabin crew.
  2. Passengers will be given a warning that masks are required, and compliance is necessary.
  3. Passengers will receive notice that non-compliance will result in follow up notification that they will be placed on a no-fly list for 12-months.

 

The zero tolerance mask policy and the contact tracing information policy go into effect on September 1st.

Travelers requiring an exemption to the mask regulation for health reasons must produce a certified medical note or will be subject to the measures as outlined.

