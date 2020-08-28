Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WestJet says travelers could be banned for a year if they fail to wear a mask
by Kris McCusker, Richard Southern
Posted Aug 28, 2020 8:40 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 8:57 am EDT
Air passenger Karen Kabiri is shown at Pierre Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Monday, June 29, 2020. One day before Canada's two largest airlines end so-called seat distancing, travellers have mixed feelings about stepping on board an aircraft in the age of COVID-19. Starting on Canada Day, Air Canada and WestJet will resume the sale of adjacent seats, which they had largely blocked to help prevent viral spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Reynolds
The airline says there is the potential for denied travel and a one-year travel ban for those who fail to comply with the airlines’ mask regulation.
WestJet also says travelers must offer contact information – calling it mandatory – in order to help with contact tracing in the case of infected individuals on board.
The airline says this applies to the whole group – WestJet, WestJet encore, WestJet link and swoop.
WestJet says passengers who refuse to wear a mask will be managed through a three-step process:
Passengers will first be asked to put the mask on in a discussion with cabin crew.
Passengers will be given a warning that masks are required, and compliance is necessary.
Passengers will receive notice that non-compliance will result in follow up notification that they will be placed on a no-fly list for 12-months.
The zero tolerance mask policy and the contact tracing information policy go into effect on September 1st.
Travelers requiring an exemption to the mask regulation for health reasons must produce a certified medical note or will be subject to the measures as outlined.