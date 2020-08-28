Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Loading articles...

Aug 28, 2020

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 24-Aug. 28.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Intuit .59 from .53

LCI Industries .75 from .65

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

HireQuest .05

Premier Inc .19

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Torm plc .85

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Apple 4 for 1

Organova Holdings 1 for 20 reverse split

Tesla 5 for 1

Urban Tea 1 for 10 reverse split

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

American Electric Power Co preferred C

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp unit (IPO)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings

Inhibrx Inc

Maxeon Solutions Tech Ltd

Remark Holdings Inc 9.5pc

