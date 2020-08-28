Loading articles...

Watch this Texas woman rescue a Llama from Hurricane Laura

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 6:06 am EDT

Laura is now a tropical storm, and while officials say it did far less damage than predicted, it still left families and towns devastated this week.

People across Louisiana and Texas rose up to help out each other, as well as some animals in the area.

Watch this woman take a Llama to safety in Orange, Texas on Thursday

The storm is now making its way northeast, with Arkansas preparing for the worst of it.

