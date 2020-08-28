TTC begins recalling operators laid off during the pandemic

The TTC is beginning to recall some of its laid-off workers, as it prepares for a bump in ridership when students return to school.

In April, 450 TTC operators were laid off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transit agency said 150 of those operators will return to work in September and the remainder will be called back when the TTC reaches at least 50 per cent of pre-pandemic ridership levels.

“These have been difficult times for everyone at the TTC as we’ve been forced to respond to the pandemic by making some tough decisions to reduce expenses and revise service delivery,” TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a release.

“The good news is that things are turning around and we’re able to start bringing back operators and reinstating some of the service as well as adding service to the busiest routes across the network.”

As of this week, the TTC said it is seeing daily ridership in the 35 to 40 per cent range.

Before the pandemic, the TTC saw 1.7 million rides on a typical weekday, and ridership would increase by up to 10 per cent between August and September.