Police issue warning after man allegedly stalks 12-year-old girl in Leaside
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 28, 2020 3:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 3:27 pm EDT
TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Toronto police are warning the public following several reports of a man pursuing a 12-year-old girl by car in the Leaside area.
Officers say they recently began the investigation and looked into the suspicious incident that took place in late July near Eglinton Avenue East and Laird.
In a press release, police say the girl was walking in the area during the afternoon when a man driving a silver or grey-coloured Jeep Cherokee slowed down as he passed her.
The man then drove ahead, made a U-turn and followed the girl as she walked for several blocks.
Officers allege the girl has been followed several times since.
Additional patrol cars will monitor the area and anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
