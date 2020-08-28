Marches in Washington: Families of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor to speak

Happening now in Washington, thousands of activists and demonstrators are gathering at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the civil rights “March on Washington” to demand police reform.

This coming on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man – this time, 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last Sunday – sparking days of protests and violence that left two dead.

To underscore the urgency, speakers today include an ever-expanding roll call of families of the victims: George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, and Eric Garner, Blake, among others.

Just to give you an idea of how long the lines are for #MarchOnWashington2020…I didn’t even get close to the end in this video. Everyone here will have their temperature checked and they must be wearing a mask to get in. @ABC7News @ABC7GMW pic.twitter.com/14YmFdMAyJ — Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) August 28, 2020

Following the commemorative rally that will include remarks from civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents several of the victims’ families, participants will march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in West Potomac Park, next to the National Mall, and then disperse.

Turnout in Washington will be lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital. To that end, the National Action Network organized a handful of satellite march events in South Carolina, Florida and Nevada, among others.