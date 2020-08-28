Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The case count rises again, but so does testing: Ontario's newest COVID-19 numbers
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Aug 28, 2020 10:26 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 10:37 am EDT
Ontario is reporting 122 COVID-19 cases today
The province reported 118 cases Thursday
The majority of cases are in Toronto (32), Peel (27) and Ottawa (17)
Big jump in testing – 31,800 tests completed
29 of 34 health units reporting five or fewer cases
17 units reporting no new cases
