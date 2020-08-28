Loading articles...

The case count rises again, but so does testing: Ontario's newest COVID-19 numbers

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 10:37 am EDT

FILE-In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, photo, bicyclists wear pandemic masks while riding in Portland, Maine. Bicycle sales have surged as shut-in families try to find a way to keep kids active at a time of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Ontario is reporting 122 COVID-19 cases today

  • The province reported 118 cases Thursday
  • The majority of cases are in Toronto (32), Peel (27) and Ottawa (17)
  • Big jump in testing – 31,800 tests completed
  • 29 of 34 health units reporting five or fewer cases
  • 17 units reporting no new cases

 

