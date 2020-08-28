Loading articles...

So far, so good: Toronto and Peel are doing well to curb COVID-19 a month into Stage 3.

People with masks walk in Kensington Market in Toronto in May 2020. (Tony Fera/CityNews)

Toronto and Peel Region have now been in stage 3 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening for four weeks – and fears of a resurgence have so far not come to fruition.

The provincial average number of daily new cases has increased slightly since early august – but there hasn’t been a spike since more of the economy reopened.

Premier Doug Ford gave much of the credit to local medical officers of health.

“Everyone’s moving forward, they’re doing a great job, I really have confidence in our public health system.”

This province’s relatively successful reopening is being attributed to a number of factors, including local bylaws requiring masks in shops and on transit, limits on the number of people allowed in indoor settings, and good weather allowing people to get outside, where the risk of transmission is low.

All eyes are now on the return to class next month.

