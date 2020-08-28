Loading articles...

2 people injured in Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate shooting

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 6:07 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after two people were injured following a report of gunfire in a North York neighbourhood Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 5:02 p.m. after they received a report of sounds of weapons being discharged in the Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate area.

When officers arrived, they found one victim at the scene.

Toronto EMS said they transported a person in their 20s with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Police also located a second victim with serious injuries. Investigators said the victim appears to have made their way to the hospital by themselves.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly.  Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

