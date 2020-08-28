Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital after being shot inside his car on the 401

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

Police are investigating a shooting on the westbound 401 exit to keele street.

They say a man was shot inside his vehicle just after midnight — he was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

There’s no description of the suspect vehicle available at this time.

Police say it continued travelling westbound on the 401 after the shooting.

