Sculpture stolen from Forest Hill South neighbourhood

Toronto police say a 500-pound sculpture has been stolen from the Forest Hill South neighbourhood.

The sculpture called “The secret bench of knowledge” by artist Lea Vivot was situated in the area of Spadina Road and Strathearn Boulevard north of St. Clair Avenue.

It was believed to have been taken away in a white utility van just after midnight on Thursday.

Police have released a photo of sculpture in hopes it will assist in the recovery of “valuable piece.”

There has been no suspect information released.