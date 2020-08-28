Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reports: Abe expresses intent to step down due to health
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 28, 2020 1:32 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 1:44 am EDT
FILE - In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo. Japan’s NHK and other media say Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his intention to step down, citing his health. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed intention to step down, citing his declining health, according to Japan’s NHK television and other media.
Japan’s Prime Minister’s Office said the report could not be immediately confirmed, but that Abe was believed to be meeting top ruling officials at the party headquarters.
Concerns about Abe’s chronic health issue, simmering since earlier this summer, intensified this month when he visited a Tokyo hospital two weeks in a row for unspecified health checkups.
Abe in 2007 abruptly resigned from his first stint office due to his health.