Ontario confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario confirmed 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase from the 118 cases reported yesterday.

Six more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,809.

Ontario has now had 41,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 90.7 per cent considered resolved.

Today, Ontario is reporting 122 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed more than 31,800 tests. Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 28, 2020

