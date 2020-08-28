Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at a lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 122 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a slight increase from the 118 cases reported yesterday.

Six more people have died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,809.

Ontario has now had 41,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 90.7 per cent considered resolved.

