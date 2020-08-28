Loading articles...

New Zealand investigating stock market cyber attacks

Aug 28, 2020

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government and its foreign spy agency are getting involved after cyber attacks disrupted trading on the nation’s stock market several times this week.

The attacks have affected the private company NZX which hosts the market, halting trading for up to several hours at a time.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Friday that ministers had asked the Government Communications Security Bureau intelligence agency to help stop the attacks.

“We as a government are treating this very seriously,” he said, adding that security concerns prevented him from saying much more.

Neither the NZX nor Robertson said if the attackers sought a ransom, as some have speculated.

The security bureau declined to comment. NZX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

