Loading articles...

Mexican comic Manuel "El Loco" Valdés dies at 89

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — Mexican comic actor Manuel Valdés, known by his nickname “El Loco” or “The Crazy One”, has died at the age of 89, the national association of actors announced Friday.

He was the last of three brothers who played huge roles in Mexican comedy, TV and movies for more than seven decades.

His brother Germán made a large number of movies in the 1950s and 60s under the nickname “Tin Tan,” and his brother Ramón starred for years as “Don Ramón” on the TV series “El Chavo del Ocho.” They died in 1973 and 1988.

Known for his huge bushy eyebrows and manic stare, Manuel Valdés had suffered from numerous ailments, including cancer, in recent years.

“We say farewell to one of the greatest figures of Mexican comedy, until we met again, Manuel ”El Loco”Valdés,” the actors association wrote in its Twitter account.

The youngest of the three brothers, Valdés had a TV show in the 1970s that was taken off the air, purportedly on orders from the president, after Valdés used a humorous nickname to refer to 19th century national hero Benito Juárez.

He is survived by several children.

Funeral plans were not made public.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #EBQEW approaching Trafalgar.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon #Toronto GTA. Most of the…
Latest Weather
Read more