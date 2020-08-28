Loading articles...

Man injured following shooting near Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue: police

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 9:17 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a shooting scene on Gihon Spring Drive on Aug. 28, 2020. (DOUGLAS BOYD/CITYNEWS)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was injured following a shooting in a North Etobicoke neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police said they were called at around 5:53 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been shot on Gihon Spring Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one victim at the scene conscious and breathing.

Toronto EMS said they transported a man in his 20s with serious injuries to a local trauma centre.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly.  Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEARED: #WBGardiner west of Jameson - no delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
From @TRCA_Flood Some ﬂooding and ponding may occur in roadways, low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, if h…
Latest Weather
Read more