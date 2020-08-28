Man injured following shooting near Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was injured following a shooting in a North Etobicoke neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police said they were called at around 5:53 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been shot on Gihon Spring Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one victim at the scene conscious and breathing.

Toronto EMS said they transported a man in his 20s with serious injuries to a local trauma centre.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.