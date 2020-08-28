Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Gun fired at home following violent Oshawa robbery: police
by News STaff
Posted Aug 28, 2020 12:03 pm EDT
File photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. CITYNEWS
Durham regional police believe one of several suspects in a violent Oshawa robbery early Friday morning fired a gun at the victim’s house before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police were called to a home on Frederick Mason Drive in north Oshawa at around 4 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.
In a release police said a 23-year-old man was returning home when several males approached him. The man was assaulted and the suspects attempted to steal his jewelry and shoes.
During the attack he was struck on the head with an object and was later treated at hospital for a non life-threatening injury.
During the ordeal the victim’s father tried to help his son, and was struck by the suspect’s vehicle. He was treated at the scene.
Police believe someone inside the suspect vehicle fired a gun at the victim’s home while they drove away. Luckily, no one was struck by the bullet.
Investigators do not believe the attack was random and are asking anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to contact them.
