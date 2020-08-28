Loading articles...

Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — A sniffer dog in Greece led coast guard officers to more than 100 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a truck bound for Italy, officials said Friday.

The coast guard said the discovery was made Thursday at the western Greek port of Patras as the truck was about to board an Italy-bound ferry.

A 63-year-old Greek man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after 105 kilograms (231.5 pounds) of cocaine were discovered, shrink-wrapped in 100 plastic packages, the coast guard said.

Authorities said the drugs had an estimated street value of at least 3 million euros ($3.6 million).

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Keele express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon #Toronto GTA. Most of the…
Latest Weather
Read more