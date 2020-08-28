Loading articles...

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sept. gained .048 cent at $5.4320 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .004 cent at $3.4260 a bushel; Sept. oats was up .028 cent at $2.7040 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans rose .036 cent at 9.4260 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .0047 cent at $1.0248 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .018 cent $1.4025 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost .0162 cent at .5400 pound.

The Associated Press

