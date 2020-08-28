Loading articles...

Police issue warning after girl, 12, stalked by man in vehicle in East York

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 1:36 pm EDT

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a 12-year-old girl was followed repeatedly by a man in a vehicle in East York.

Police say the first incident occurred in early July when a man driving a silver or grey Jeep Cherokee followed the girl as she walked in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue area.

Police say the man slowed down as he passed her, made a U-turn, and then followed her for several blocks.

Since that incident, police say the man has followed her several more times on different days.

Police have increased their patrols in the area as they search for the man.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 just before Hwy 25 - two left lanes blocked with a collision, traffic is jammed from east of Hwy 6 South. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:16 AM
Good Friday morning! Slight chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon #Toronto GTA. Most of the…
Latest Weather
Read more