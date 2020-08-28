Police issue warning after girl, 12, stalked by man in vehicle in East York

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a 12-year-old girl was followed repeatedly by a man in a vehicle in East York.

Police say the first incident occurred in early July when a man driving a silver or grey Jeep Cherokee followed the girl as she walked in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue area.

Police say the man slowed down as he passed her, made a U-turn, and then followed her for several blocks.

Since that incident, police say the man has followed her several more times on different days.

Police have increased their patrols in the area as they search for the man.