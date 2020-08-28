Ford urges Trudeau to keep borders closed as U.S. approaches 6 million COVID-19 cases

As Premier Doug Ford showcased new data and visuals comparing Ontario’s COVID-19 status to that of the dire situation stateside, he’s urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to keep the border closed for the foreseeable future.

“I always say I love our American friends, I really do, but this is the reason Prime Minister, we can’t open the borders,” Ford said today during his daily briefing.

“You see these numbers from Florida all the way down to California. I want to thank the people of this great Province. Without the people following the guidelines and the protocols and the great front-line workers and essential workers, grocery store clerks and the truck drivers, so on and so forth, this wouldn’t happen.”

Premier Ford presented this chart at his daily briefing comparing Ontario Covid cases to regions in the United States. Ford said “Prime Minister, this is the reason we can’t open the borders” pic.twitter.com/jAOyYsIMMv — Richard Southern (@richard680news) August 28, 2020

As of Wednesday, just under 6-million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 180-thousand deaths reported. California, Florida, and Texas continue to see the highest number of confirmed cases, with over 600-thousand.

Ford was also asked about who he would support in the federal election. He says he has enough to worry about here at home, but he did have a message for the American President.

In a similar tone to Wednesday’s address, Ford reiterated to the younger generation heading back to college and university to keep these types of numbers in mind, opting not to throw big parties or attend large social gatherings.

“I stress, and I stress to our youth, when you’re going back (to college or university), I know the first few weeks is party, party, party – guys do me a favour, no partying.”