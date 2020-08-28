Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ford government to freeze increases for rent-controlled units in 2021
by News Staff
Posted Aug 28, 2020 4:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 4:56 pm EDT
Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rene Johnston - POOL
Ground-breaking news from the Ford government announcing it will introduce legislation to freeze rent increases for rent-controlled units in 2021.
The Minister of Municipal Affairs tells 680 news: “The legislation would ensure that the vast majority of families do not see a rent increase next year.”
“We know that families are continuing to be impacted by COVID-19. We know landlords have worked hard to be accommodating and have made sacrifices. And we know that by continuing to work together, we will move past this extraordinary time and increase housing – so that every Ontarian can find a home that suits their needs and their budget.”