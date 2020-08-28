Ford government to freeze increases for rent-controlled units in 2021

Ground-breaking news from the Ford government announcing it will introduce legislation to freeze rent increases for rent-controlled units in 2021.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs tells 680 news: “The legislation would ensure that the vast majority of families do not see a rent increase next year.”

“We know that families are continuing to be impacted by COVID-19. We know landlords have worked hard to be accommodating and have made sacrifices. And we know that by continuing to work together, we will move past this extraordinary time and increase housing – so that every Ontarian can find a home that suits their needs and their budget.”

More to come…