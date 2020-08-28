Loading articles...

Ford government to freeze increases for rent-controlled units in 2021

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 4:56 pm EDT

Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rene Johnston - POOL

Ground-breaking news from the Ford government announcing it will introduce legislation to freeze rent increases for rent-controlled units in 2021.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs tells 680 news: “The legislation would ensure that the vast majority of families do not see a rent increase next year.”

“We know that families are continuing to be impacted by COVID-19. We know landlords have worked hard to be accommodating and have made sacrifices. And we know that by continuing to work together, we will move past this extraordinary time and increase housing – so that every Ontarian can find a home that suits their needs and their budget.”

More to come…

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner approaching the 427. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA issued a Flood Outlook as Environment Canada forecasts rainfall with thunderstorms with total 20mm - 30mm of rainfall…
Latest Weather
Read more