'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
by The Associated Press via CP
Posted Aug 28, 2020 10:28 pm EDT
US actor Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 November 2019. EPA/NINA PROMMER
LOS ANGELES — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.