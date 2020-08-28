Loading articles...

At least six dead after Hurricane Laura rips through the Gulf Coast

The remnants of Hurricane Laura are unleashing heavy rain hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction left along the northwest Gulf Coast.

 

Forecasters say an eastern turn by Laura, which is now a tropical depression, could make it a looming threat to the Mid-Atlantic states over the weekend.

Laura crashed ashore Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane near the Louisiana line with Texas.

It was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., packing 150-mph winds. Laura destroyed buildings, toppled trees and killed at least six people in the U.S. Forecasters say it could still pack a punch en route to the East Coast.

