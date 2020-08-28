At least six dead after Hurricane Laura rips through the Gulf Coast

The remnants of Hurricane Laura are unleashing heavy rain hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction left along the northwest Gulf Coast.

A chemical fire erupted at a manufacturing plant in Westlake, Louisiana, in the wake of #HurricaneLaura. Officials warned residents to stay inside, close their doors and turn off air conditioning, describing the fire as "a hazardous material incident." https://t.co/kpb77BuqIP pic.twitter.com/5tIWDDdYpX — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2020

Forecasters say an eastern turn by Laura, which is now a tropical depression, could make it a looming threat to the Mid-Atlantic states over the weekend.

Laura crashed ashore Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane near the Louisiana line with Texas.

Dozens of first responders travel on highways in Texas to help those impacted by #HurricaneLaura. Power outages across Louisiana and Texas climbed to more than half a million customers this morning, as Hurricane Laura battered the coastline. https://t.co/mxUFZQOFoG pic.twitter.com/RroHkyzvVI — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2020

It was one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., packing 150-mph winds. Laura destroyed buildings, toppled trees and killed at least six people in the U.S. Forecasters say it could still pack a punch en route to the East Coast.

