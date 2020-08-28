Loading articles...

AK-StHou-10-nominated

Last Updated Aug 28, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

08-28-20 15:21,,

BULLETIN (AP) — David Eastman, GOP, nominated State House, District

10, Alaska.

AP Elections 08-28-2020 15:21

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
The Fort Erie QEW ramp to Centennial Parkway still closed because the South Service Rd remains closed between Cente…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
From @TRCA_Flood Some ﬂooding and ponding may occur in roadways, low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage, if h…
Latest Weather
Read more