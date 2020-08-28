3 people injured in shooting incident near Victoria Park and Crescent Town Road

Three people have been injured following a shooting incident in the Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road area Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the area at around 9:32 p.m. for reports that one person had been shot in the leg and another had been shot in the arm.

Toronto EMS said they transported one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a second man with serious injuries.

A third victim reportedly walked into a hospital with a gun-shot wound, which police said was non-life-threatening.

Investigators have located shell casings at the scene, police said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.