Loading articles...

Vegas airport seeing more passengers after pandemic plunge

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

LAS VEGAS — The number of air travellers in and out of Las Vegas is rising, but passenger traffic remains well below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, airport officials reported Thursday.

McCarran International Airport reported handling 1.6 million arriving and departing passengers in July, down nearly two-thirds from the same month a year ago but up 56% from the 1 million people it handled in June.

The airport logged a record 51.5 million passengers in 2019 and regularly handled 4 million people per month before the emergence of the COVID-19 illness.

It tallied fewer than 153,000 passengers in April and 392,000 in May.

Southwest Airlines carried nearly 603,000 passengers in July and remains the busiest air carrier at the airport, followed by Spirit Airlines, American, Allegiant and Frontier.

Sundance Helicopters permanently quit sightseeing tour operations at McCarran on Aug. 21 after 35 years, citing the steep drop in tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport reported Sundance had nearly 22,000 customers in July 2019. Last month, it had 102.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 32 minutes ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW after the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:01 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more