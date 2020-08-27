Loading articles...

Unsung Hero: Dorota Morrissey

Jeffrey Halpenny, 680News

49 year old Dorota Morrissey works at Etobicoke General hospital. She has the delicate responsibility of screening people who are coming into the health centre, and she has been doing so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She admits being a screener has been a challenge, as it puts her on the front lines, but she says it is her choice and she wants to help people.

Marilyn Verghis leads the screening team and says Morrissey goes out of her way to help visitors, especially those who are anxious about entering the health centre. She adds Morrissey has a natural way of putting people at ease, and consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Hear her story and others like it live on 680 NEWS, at 9:50am, 2:20pm, 4:50pm and 9:20pm between August 17 and August 28.

