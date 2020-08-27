Trump rips NBA protests: 'They've become a political organization'

President Donald Trump weighed in on the NBA’s decision to postpone several games, saying the league and its player have become “like a political organization.”

“I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country,” Trump said.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA.”

The president’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said NBA players have the luxury to “take a night off from work” because of their paychecks.

“I think the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences for themselves financially,” Kushner said on Thursday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and its players ignited a league-wide strike when they refused to take the floor for a playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

It led to the NBA formally postponing all of its games on Wednesday and Thursday, including Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics series.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers, will reportedly not play for the rest of the season.