Top court to sit in person, start session early to catch up on COVID-19 delays

Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

Clouds pass by the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Friday, June 12, 2020. The Supreme Court of Canada will resume in-person hearings next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will resume in-person hearings next month.

The fall session will begin Sept. 22 — earlier than expected, so the court can hear the cases delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic before moving on with its original schedule.

There will be physical distancing measures in place in the courtroom, and lawyers who cannot come to Ottawa will be able to participate via video conference.

The court has long embraced technology by livestreaming proceedings on its website.

But this spring, it was plunged into the world of virtual video hearings to keep the wheels of justice moving during the shutdown.

The top court also says the pandemic-related suspension of deadlines for civil legal proceedings such as bankruptcy or divorce cases will expire Sept. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

