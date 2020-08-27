Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TD Bank Group reports $2.25-billion Q3 profit, tops expectations
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 27, 2020 6:57 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 27, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT
TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported its third-quarter profit fell 30 per cent compared with a year ago, but it still topped analysts’ expectations.
The bank says it earned $2.25 billion or $1.21 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $3.25 billion or $1.74 per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $10.67 billion, up from $10.5 billion.
Provisions for credit losses were $2.19 billion, up from $655 million a year ago, but down from $3.22 billion in the second quarter.
On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.25 per diluted share for the quarter, down from $1.79 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.18 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)
The Canadian Press
