TCDSB confirms staggered start to upcoming school year

Grade 9 students will attend school for the first two days, while grade 10, 11 and 12 students will start on Sept. 16.

For elementary students, a quarter of each class will return to school each day, with full attendance achieved Sept. 17

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has confirmed it will be staggering the start of school year over a one-week period, beginning on Sept. 14.

The board laid out its plans during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.

For elementary students, one-quarter of each class will return to school each day, with full attendance achieved on Sept. 17.

Grade 9 students will attend school for the first two days, while grade 10, 11 and 12 students will start on Sept. 16.

The TCDSB says siblings who attend the same school will be scheduled on the same days.

Schools are currently in the process of establishing class placements.

The board says parents and guardians will receive confirmation of their child’s re-entry schedule from their school as soon as those details have been finalized.