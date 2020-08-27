Loading articles...

TCDSB confirms staggered start to upcoming school year

A classroom sits empty. UNSPLASH/Rubén Rodriguez
Summary

For elementary students, a quarter of each class will return to school each day, with full attendance achieved Sept. 17

Grade 9 students will attend school for the first two days, while grade 10, 11 and 12 students will start on Sept. 16.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) has confirmed it will be staggering the start of school year over a one-week period, beginning on Sept. 14.

The board laid out its plans during a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.

For elementary students, one-quarter of each class will return to school each day, with full attendance achieved on Sept. 17.

Grade 9 students will attend school for the first two days, while grade 10, 11 and 12 students will start on Sept. 16.

The TCDSB says siblings who attend the same school will be scheduled on the same days.

Schools are currently in the process of establishing class placements.

The board says parents and guardians will receive confirmation of their child’s re-entry schedule from their school as soon as those details have been finalized.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The SB 400 ramp to King Rd remains CLOSED for tractor trailer rollover cleanup. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: After feeling like fall yesterday, it’s back to the summer heat and humidity for #Toronto GTA. (August 27) The heavier r…
Latest Weather
Read more